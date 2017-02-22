As an unspoken tradition, the costume designers of film and television brought out their most unrestrained looks for the 19th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards.

Still, heads turned at the Beverly Hilton for org president Salvador Perez’s Calvin Klein suit, which was doused in Swarovski crystals. There was also a high neck jacquard dress worn and created by Ane Crabtree of “Westworld,” B. Akerlund’s sheer yellow frock as well as Ami Goodheart’s neon hair and chain and link dress. The whisper of Meryl Streep’s impending arrival also heightened the vibrancy of the room; causing Mandy Moore, the night’s host, to dub it as the “Meryl Streep room.”

After arriving in a sweeping magenta gown, the “Florence Foster Jenkins” actress took a few jabs (all in jest) from James Corden who sent the crowd, including Streep, into a roar saying, “Originally she wanted to be one of you, but she failed which means you can say, ‘I’m better than Meryl Streep.’”

Quips aside, the decorated actress brought the focus back to the “talented” costume designers while accepting her award for being a distinguished collaborator.

“I’m so grateful for this,” she said. “I do honor your artistry. I wish I could do it. I have to dedicate this to my mother who really wanted to be a costume designer.”

She also mused about childhood Halloween costumes, which included inventive versions of the Statue of Liberty and a harem dancer.

The night also took a moment to honor Jeffrey Kurland with a career achievement award, Lois DeArmond with the distinguished service prize. The guild also inducted the late Ret Turner into its hall of fame and presented Lily Collins with the Lacoste spotlight honor.

“On screen as actors, there are only so many ways that we get to express our points of view, morals, who we are as individuals without using dialogue. So our costumes act as voices,” Collins said. “In this sense all of you are responsible for giving us that voice. Thank you for helping me to create characters that have gotten me where I am today.”

Find the full list of winners at the 19th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards here.

(Pictured: Costume designer Ann Roth with Meryl Streep)