‘The Mayor’ Mixes Politics, Community and Laughs at PaleyFest Fall TV Previews

New ABC comedy “The Mayor” debuts next month, and tells a story about community and friendship, with music playing a central role. The show’s cast and creatives introduced the series at the Paley Center’s PaleyFest Fall TV Previews on Saturday. Co-stars Yvette Nicole Brown, Lea Michele, Brandon Micheal Hall, Bernard David Jones, Marcel Spears, and executive producer Jeremy Bronson talked about how the show came together. “The whole country is focused on politics right now,” Brown said. “People are engaged. This show is fundamentally about the growth of a boy into a man, and a man into a leader.”

The comedy tells the story of Courtney Rose (Hall) an aspiring rapper, who enters the mayoral race in his small town, almost as a joke. When he wins the election, he has to figure out how to do the job. Michele’s Valentina steps in to be his chief of staff and Michele said, “Courtney leads with his heart. Valentina is the brains. She’s tough, but they learn from each other and grow.”

Brown plays Courtney’s mother, Dina Rose, who added, “I love that Courtney doesn’t know what he’s doing. He figures it out as he goes along. I hope it lights a fire in people who watch, that they can do it, too.”

She continued, “In this political environment, it’s all hands on deck. We have to do what we can for our community because the people in Washington, D.C., may not do it.”

Music also has an integral role in the show, and executive producer Daveed Diggs is composing original raps that will be incorporated into each episode. Hall shared that he’s been at the recording studio regularly to compose and record with Diggs.

“The Mayor” premieres Oct. 3 on ABC, following “black-ish.”