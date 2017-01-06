Jamie Foxx plays a badass cop in his latest film, “Sleepless,” as well as a loving father, a role he echoes in real life.

“It’s like papa bear; you have to protect,” Foxx said. “What I always tell my daughters is that if you select a guy, make sure that what you like, he is behind you. That doesn’t intimidate him.”

He recently worked with his daughters, Annalise Bishop and 2016 Miss Golden Globe Corinne Foxx, in an upcoming film. According to Foxx, both of his daughters have a knack for acting.

“My oldest daughter is seasoned, but my younger daughter is so funny. She’s going to steal the show. It’s amazing to work with your daughters,” he said. “There is a comfort level from the start.”

“Sleepless,” which also stars Michelle Monaghan and Gabrielle Union, is a multilayered action film, according to producer Adam Stone.

“It’s one of those stories that’s international. It’s a man fighting for his family and all the kind of interpersonal politics between the dirty cops was really engaging, and was a fresh twist to the movie,” Stone said.

At first glance, “Sleepless” might seem like the popularized Liam Neeson vehicle “Taken.” Stone’s focus, however, was to bring about a successful adaptation to the 2011 French-Belgian-Luxembourgian thriller “Sleepless Night.”

“I don’t think there’s any reason to hide from those similarities. There are a lot of current sociopolitical undertones in the movie, especially with what’s going on in the world, but at its core it’s a fun, high-octane thriller. It has a little throwback to the ‘80s,” Scott said.

For Union, there’s was one very physical aspect that elevated “Sleepless” as a remake.

“Because Jamie Foxx doesn’t have his shirt on for a lot of it,” she quipped. “Now Jamie’s nipples, they’re pretty much a costar in this movie!”

“Sleepless” opens in theaters on Jan. 13.