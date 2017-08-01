Halle Berry on ‘Kidnap’: ‘I Love Seeing a Woman of Color Get to Save the Day’

After making a film with such a breakneck pace, the red carpet must have seemed like a breeze for the stars of “Kidnap” at the movie’s premiere on Monday night. Halle Berry attended the event at the Arclight Hollywood in Los Angeles with co-stars Lew Temple and Sage Correa, and former NFL star Terrell Owens.

The film tells the story of Karla Dyson, played by Berry, who takes justice into her own hands after witnessing the kidnapping of her son from a New Orleans park.

Berry, who walked the carpet holding a fake Oscar trophy that read “World’s Best Mom,” talked about what drew her to the thriller. “Because I’m a mom, and it’s scary,” Berry said. “I love seeing a woman, and a woman of color, get to save the day. Men save the day all the time in movies and it’s nice to see a woman do what I know women can do.”

Director Luis Prieto echoed this sentiment when discussing the significance of the protagonist being a mother. “It’s a very interesting story, obviously it’s a movie that fits within the genre of kidnapping movies,” Prieto said. “We’ve seen a lot of movies like that, but we’ve never seen a movie where the protagonist is a woman, much less where the protagonist is a mother.”

Prieto also explained how he approached the action in the film. In particular, the car chase scenes that make up the better part of the film. “I looked at a lot of movies from the ‘80s, a lot of chase movies. Back then the chases were shot for real,” Prieto said. “Today, everything that is an action scene, something that gets too complicated, a car chase, they shoot it with green screen in the studio. Which is fine, you can have a martini while you do it in an air-conditioned room. But we decided to shoot it for real. Like it was done before. So we got ourselves in the road with real cars, real speed, putting our real actress, not putting her in with CGI. So she’s reacting to real things that are happening around her, like cars coming full speed and crashing two meters away.”

The film’s previous production company, Relativity, went bankrupt, so the movie ended up on hold for two years, only picking up steam again earlier this year when newly-founded Aviron Pictures got involved.

David Dinerstein, head of Aviron, talked about his experience taking on a film that had been through a tough patch. “It’s been a wonderful ride for us,” Dinerstein said. “It’s been a great adventure and working with a team of passionate producers who are really willing to put in the effort after the film is finished is really a great experience. And working with our actors too, who are not afraid to work on behalf of the film speaks volumes about what this film can do with audiences.”