Stars Reflect on 2017 at GQ’s Men of the Year Party: ‘This Is a Year of Cultural Revolution’

The ongoing wildfires were not only the talk of the town, but the main subject of the evening at the GQ Men of the Year Awards party on Thursday evening at the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood.

“Westworld” stars James Marsden and Leonardo Nam greeted each other at the event that looked back at this year’s “American Heroes” and discussed schedule changes after their production was shut down in response to the fires. For Nam, 2017 meant a year of “unity.”

“No longer are we pitting one against the other, and what I think has happened with women and seeing the solidarity they have found, with me as a minority, I also see that solidarity — whether it’s men or women or anyone who has been a marginalized character, has now found a united voice,” he explained. “There is enough space for all these voices to be heard.”

“Detroit” actor Laz Alonso shared the same sentiments. “This is a year of cultural revolution, whether its a culture that has existed for a very long time — and this has been a year to disrupt that culture, take it, burn it down to the ground and start from scratch — or a culture that has thrived on pride, resilience, standing up, and speaking up,” he said, making an example of the mag’s cover star, Colin Kaepernick.

With the holidays and the new year just around the corner, “This Is Us” star Justin Hartley said he’d like everyone to put an end to cyberbullying.

“I think we’re done with pretending that social media bullying doesn’t matter; it does matter,” he said. “Bullying in general, that would be great [to leave behind in 2017].”

Stars on hand at the packed event ranged from musicians to athletes to actors — who all seemed to mix and mingle among their respective groups throughout the evening.

Hip-hop heavyweights Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa occupied one side of the room, which was surrounded by smoke, while Armie Hammer gathered with “Call Me by Your Name” co-star Timothée Chalamet and fellow thesp Kyle MacLachlan. Megan Fox and Caitlyn Jenner were spotted walking poolside while Gal Gadot held court in an enclosed section on the patio. Terry Crews stayed close to his wife, Rebecca, as he made the rounds.

Other notables at the scene included Robert Pattinson, Kate Beckinsale, Zachary Quinto, Jesse Williams, Matthew Broderick, Sebastian Stan, Dominic West, Luca Guadagnino, Rick Famuyiwa, and Mike Colter, as well as NBA stars Metta World Peace and DeAndre Jordan.