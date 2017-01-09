“Room full of stars, they’ve been getting drunk since 3,” host Jimmy Fallon teased in his opening monologue at the 74th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night. Though, at that point, the party had only just begun. Once all of the winners were announced, the party-hopping began within and surrounding the Beverly Hilton.

Soon after the telecast ended, celebrities rushed to the onsite bashes from the Weinstein Co. and Netflix to Fox to HBO. The latter network didn’t let the ceremony’s outcome put a damper on its parade; stars from “Westworld” and “Insecure” toasted the night alongside executives and other notable guests.

Variety reporters also made their way to the exclusive fetes with some of Hollywood’s biggest names. Take a look at our insider report below:

Eddie Redmayne and Gwendoline Christie at the HBO party. Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

8:20 p.m. Eddie Redmayne congratulates “The Crown” star Claire Foy for her win at the Warner Bros. and InStyle party.

8:30 p.m. Kristen Wiig is dragged onto the dance floor by Drew Barrymore to jam to a Justin Timberlake song.

8:45 p.m. Sofia Vergara and Priyanka Chopra – both dazzling in metallic dresses – share a laugh together while resting their feet on the couch. Chris Pine also relaxed, taking his shoes off for a second in the smoking area.

9:00 p.m. Cuba Gooding Jr. breaks out dancing when Usher comes on the speakers during the Fox after-party.

9:00 p.m. Casey Affleck arrives at the Amazon party. He acts humbly, thanking those who have written about and supported “Manchester by the Sea” for nearly a year now. Others in attendance include Monica Bellucci and best supporting actor winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Ben Affleck shows support for brother Casey Affleck at the Amazon party. Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

9:09 p.m. Fans wait for their photo op with “Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco outside of the NBCUniversal party.

9:10 p.m. In a packed elevator, Carl Weathers obliges an awkward selfie request. But not without giving the guy a hard time. “You have really short arms.”

9:15 p.m. Pharrell Williams can’t help but grin when he overhears the DJ play one of his records at Fox’s bash.

9:25 p.m. With a drink in hand, FX star and double Globe winner Donald Glover stole the “O” from the Fox logo at the bash.

9:40 p.m. Sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner walk in, and head over to the NBCUniversal buffet to grab a late-night bite after the ceremony concludes. Their food of choice? A warm slice of pizza.

9:41 p.m. “Atlanta” star Keith Stanfield happily danced by himself to Kendrick Lamar when David Schwimmer, star of another Globe-winning FX series (“People v. O.J. Simpson”), comes up and congratulates him.

9:55 p.m. Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum chat over drinks near the InStyle exit, perhaps about Vergara’s awkward “anal” joke during the show?

Sofia Vergara chats with Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos at The Weinstein Co. and Netflix party. Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

10:15 p.m. “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner and boyfriend Joe Jonas trade kisses as they slay the dance floor at WB/InStyle. Nick Jonas pops in for a word here and there as he casually sips his martini.

10:40 p.m. Clippers center DeAndre Jordan towers over the WB/InStyle party, taking selfies with fans. His favorite movie of the year? “I’d have to say ‘Arrival.'”

11:00 p.m. Upstairs at InStyle, Sylvester Stallone is keeping an eye on his three daughters – who are sharing this year’s Miss Golden Globes title as a trio. Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet Stallone dance while their dad watches.

11:20 p.m. Despite “Atlanta’s” big night and the sea of flashes on his way out of WB/InStyle, Donald Glover remains humble: “I’m glad people f— with it,” he says of the FX series.

Executive Chairman of 21st Century Fox Lachlan Murdoch and Cuba Gooding Jr. celebrate their win for “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

11:26 p.m. Evan Rachel Wood is spotted talking to Topher Grace.

11:30 p.m. “I’m about seven drinks in!” Billy Eichner tells InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown as the two embrace near the entrance.

11:35 p.m. At the NBCUniversal after-party, Universal Pictures chairman Donna Langley and director Tom Ford cut a rug to Michael Jackson. Both excellent dancers, by the way.

11:41 p.m. Riz Ahmed is still holding court at the HBO party. The nominee is surrounded by celebrity fans of “The Night Of,” and happily talks to everyone looking to chat.

11:51 p.m. Gwendoline Christie is deep in conversation at the “Game of Thrones” table with the show’s executive producers.

12:23 a.m. Also sitting at the “Game of Thrones” table: the Jonas brothers. Adding soldiers for the Army of the North, perhaps?

1:17 a.m. A fine bromance: “Night Of” stars John Turturro and Riz Ahmed share a hug and chat at the HBO bash.

1:31 a.m. “Lion” star Dev Patel takes a group selfie at the Netflix party.