As Hollywood welcomes the new year with its traditional awards season, the 74th annual Golden Globes kicks off 2017 with its ceremonious big bashes and plush swag lounges surrounding the show. Follow Variety‘s guide to the biggest fixtures on the entertainment calendar below.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Miss Golden Globe Social Media Luncheon – Beverly Hilton, 1 p.m.

2017 Miss Golden Globe trio Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet Stallone are the women of the hour at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s intimate midday meal in the Stardust Ballroom.

Moët Moment Film Festival Party – The Doheny Room, 7 p.m.

Moët & Chandon champagne begins its Globes week by throwing an exclusive fete with the likes of Bryce Dallas Howard, Gina Rodriguez, and Olivia Culpo. The celebration spotlights the new generation of Hollywood filmmakers.

“Jackie” at the Variety Screening Series – ArcLight, 8 p.m.

Golden Globe nominee Natalie Portman and director Pablo Larrain join Variety’s Jenelle Riley for a screening and conversation.

Thursday, Jan. 6

W’s Best Performances party – Chateau Marmont, 7:30 p.m.

Audi hosts a light dinner and cocktails for the magazine’s latest issue.

Friday, Jan. 6

AFI Awards Luncheon – Four Seasons, 11:30 a.m.

The well-attended luncheon takes a look at 10 films and 10 television programs deemed culturally and artistically significant. ESPN documentary “O.J.: Made in America” receives the AFI Special Award.

CAA Party – Catch LA

The agency returns to its double-dose bash tradition. Its exclusive affairs have been known to have a packed house with nominated clientele celebrating from wall-to-wall. Awards show host Jimmy Fallon should also receive an invite as a CAA client.

Rami Malek and Jason Segel share a morning laugh at the 2016 Film Independent Filmmaker Grant and Spirit Award Nominees Brunch. Chelsea Lauren/VAR/REX/Shutterstock

Saturday, Jan. 7

Film Independent Filmmaker Grant and Spirit Awards Nominees Brunch – BOA Steakhouse, 11 a.m.

Television standouts of 2016, Sterling K. Brown and Issa Rae, host the annual grant presentation ahead of the February awards ceremony.

Golden Globe Foreign-Language Nominees Series 2017 – The Egyptian Theatre, 2:45 p.m.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and American Cinematheque host a panel featuring the top international filmmakers. This year’s nominees in the best motion picture – foreign language category include Germany’s “Toni Erdmann,” Chile’s “Neruda,” and Iran and France’s “The Salesman,” along with the latter country’s “Elle” and “Divines.”

BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party – Four Seasons, 2 p.m.

Celebrities sip proper English teas at the British org’s traditional garden party.

Sean Penn & Friends’ Haiti Rising Gala – Montage, 6:40 p.m.

Bill Maher serves as the master of ceremonies for the benefit, which will include a special tribute to late comedian Garry Shandling and a surprise musical performance.

Heaven Gala – Red Studios, 7 p.m.

The Art of Elysium celebrates its 20th anniversary and hosts its tenth annual event on Golden Globes eve, drawing the likes of James Franco, Stevie Wonder, and Topher Grace.

Paramount Pre-Golden Globes celebration – Chateau Marmont, 5-8 p.m.

With nominations for “Fences,” “Arrival,” and “Florence Foster Jenkins,” the studio’s event is sure to have Hollywood A-listers like Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep, and Amy Adams stopping by to receive kudos – and rightly so.

Sunday, Jan. 8 – Post-Golden Globes Parties

Amazon – Stardust Ballroom at the Beverly Hilton, 8:30 p.m.

Amazon Studios returns to the post-awards show party scene with past Globe winners likely to stop by, such as “Mozart in the Jungle” lead Gael Garcia Bernal and “Transparent” star Jeffrey Tambor.

Fox – The Fox Pavilion at the Beverly Hilton, 7 p.m.

The conglom toasts to its honorees, ranging from FX’s true crime anthology “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” to Marvel’s antihero “Deadpool” to NBC’s family drama “This Is Us.” The network’s viewing party also begins on-site at 4 p.m.

“Transparent” family Joe Lewis, Kathryn Hahn, Jay Duplass, and Gaby Hoffmann join creator Jill Soloway on the floor at the 2016 HBO party. Chelsea Lauren/VAR/REX/Shutterstock

HBO – Circa 55 Restaurant (poolside at the Beverly Hilton), 8 p.m.

The premium network returns as the must-attend party of the evening, with plenty to celebrate already for leading the television categories with 14 nominations.

NBCUniversal – Parking Garage Rooftop at the Beverly Hilton, 8 p.m.

Hosting network NBC celebrates the end of the broadcast, hosted by its late-night leader Jimmy Fallon. Stars from NBC Entertainment, Universal Pictures, E!, and Focus Features bring glamour to the Beverly Hilton parking lot tent.

Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle – Oasis Courtyard, 8 p.m.

Thomas Ford of Tom Ford Designs returns to make the on-site location his canvas, transforming the outside venue. This year’s theme is “Matrix Glam,” which mixes modern technology with a retro ’70s opulence. Fashionable guests have been known to linger at this affair.

The Weinstein Co. and Netflix – 9900 Wilshire at Merv Griffin Way (across from the Golden Globes red carpet), 8 p.m.

Harvey Weinstein clinks glasses with the execs and stars of Netflix during the traditionally well-attended post-show gathering.

CAA – Sunset Tower, 8:30 p.m.

Attendees will have to leave the Beverly Hilton to party at the talent agency’s legendary late night-soiree.

The 74th annual Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday, Jan. 8, broadcasting live on NBC.

(Pictured at top: Taraji P. Henson enjoys her moment with Fox Television co-CEOs Gary Newman and Dana Walden at the network’s 2016 after-party)