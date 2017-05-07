GLAAD Media Awards: Rosie O’Donnell Makes Surprise Appearance, Texts ‘F–k You’ to President Trump

“Did you know this room is where [President Donald Trump] gave his victory speech? Right here, where I’m standing,” Ross Mathews said at Saturday’s 28th GLAAD Media Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown before pulling out a lighter and a stick of sage from his suit jacket. “Since this is the room where Trump won, we’re going to sage the room,” Mathews continued, followed by the crowd of more than a 1,000 chanting, “Sage the room!”

The GLAAD Media Awards recognize groundbreaking LGBTQ performers and activists in entertainment and media.

And Mathews didn’t disappoint when it came to his hosting duties. The night — which saw other stars like Whoopi Goldberg, Zachary Quinto, Christian Slater, Trevor Noah, Janet Mock, Don Lemon, and Gigi Gorgeous — was filled with Trump-related jabs.

“We have big stars here tonight. We have more stars than a Trump inauguration,” Mathews said. “To be fair, my Yelp review of the Burger King in Times Square has more stars than Trump’s inauguration.”

On the red carpet before the show, Mathews, who returned as host for the fourth time, explained, “I like to talk about how far we’ve come in the past year and the obstacles in front of us — and in case you didn’t know, we got a couple obstacles in front of us.”

To Debra Messing, who was honored with the excellence in media award that night and will be reviving “Will & Grace” and a television adaptation of “Dirty Dancing” this year, Mathews asked if the actress could also “bring back Obama,” to which Messing feigned a sobbing face.

Surprise guest and longtime Trump rival Rosie O’Donnell also got her punches in towards Trump before honoring her friend and Tony Award-winning performer, Billy Porter, with the Vitto Russo Award, which recognizes an out professional who has made significant strides in promoting equality for the LGBTQ community.

O’Donnell jokingly wrote in a text to Trump on stage, “’F–k you, Donald. From the gays.’ Sent.”