‘Gilmore Girls’ Star Lauren Graham Talks ‘A Year in the Life’ New Episodes

In anticipation for awards season, “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” screened for voters and media on Thursday evening as part of a For Your Consideration event at Netflix’s FYSee Space in Beverly Hills. Star Lauren Graham was joined by her “Parenthood” co-star and friend Mae Whitman, who had a small role in the “Gilmore Girls” reboot, for a Q&A about both the original series and revival.

Seventeen years since its initial premiere, “Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life” welcomed audiences back to the quirky town of Stars Hollow for more stories and shenanigans, with nearly the entire original cast, including Graham.

The mini-series, which premiered on Netflix in November 2016, picks up 10 years after the events of the series finale. According to Graham, returning as Lorelai Gilmore felt more organic than she anticipated.

“I loved that we were picking up where we were in real time, as opposed to trying to pretend it was sometime earlier,” Graham told Variety. “I think, in my life, I had changed. I was more settled in my family life, I had more understanding of what a rare role [Lorelai] had been.”

She added, “We had more experience and complexity to bring to these relationships. The show had to grow up a little.”

Though the revival still features the sharp, rapid-fire dialogue that “Gilmore Girls” in known for, the tone reflects the time in which the Gilmores grew and matured. As Graham puts it, there is something to be said about a mother-daughter relationship that resonates with such a wide audience.

“If you’re a fan of the show, it feels like a community that you belong to. It’s a place to visit that is unusual and pretty cozy and positive and witty and happy,” she added.

When asked if another revival was in the works, Graham was vague to spill any pertinent details. However, she did note that new episodes aren’t necessary, as there is always something different to experience in Stars Hollow.

“I think you can watch [‘Gilmore Girls’] at different stages in your life and catch something different, but no matter what, it’s a positive experience,” she said.

“Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” is now streaming on Netflix.