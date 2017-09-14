Adam Scott Wants Fox Buddy Comedy ‘Ghosted’ Episodes to Be ‘Like Mini-Movies’

Adam Scott and Craig Robinson are bringing the buddy comedy back and combining it with thrills and action in Fox’s “Ghosted.”

The actors appeared at PaleyFest with creator and executive producer Tom Gormican to talk about how the idea for the show about a pair of guys who suddenly become paranormal investigators came together and gave fans an early look at the premiere episode.

The ensemble action-thriller comedy was inspired by films and TV shows such as “The X-Files,” “Lethal Weapon,” and “Midnight Run” and it combines laughs, scares, and the awkward friendship between Scott’s true believer Max and Robinson’s skeptic Leroy.

Gormican described the close working relationship with the stars. “We pitched the show together and developed it together. There’s a lot of Adam and Craig in the show,” he said.

Scott shared, “‘Beverly Hills Cop’ and ‘Goonies’ are a couple of my favorites. We’re trying to make these episodes like mini-movies.”

Gormican added that they’re still working on getting the show’s tone exactly right. “It’s a high wire act putting the action, comedy and horror together,” he said. “We want to keep it real and grounded.”

Upcoming episodes include a monster inside the bureau office, which the team has to get rid of by the end of the episode. In keeping with the show’s retro feel, Gormican said that the special effects in the show are not always state of the art.

“Ghosted” premieres Oct. 1 on Fox.