‘Dynasty’ Boss Teases CW Reboot: ‘You Never Know Who’s Going to Show Up’

The CW’s reboot of classic 1980s show “Dynasty” visited PaleyFest Fall TV Previews on Saturday in Beverly Hills. Panelists, including Esther Shapiro (one of the executive producers of the original show) along with fellow producers Brad Silberling, Sallie Patrick, Josh Schwartz, and Stephanie Savage, and the new cast, assembled to talk about the reboot at a discussion moderated by Variety‘s Debra Birnbaum.

Schwartz noted, “We found out the title was available and every nighttime drama owes a debt to the original ‘Dynasty.’” Savage recalled when she and Schwartz met with Shapiro, noting “it was my magical moment.”

How is the new “Dynasty” different from the 1980s show? Shapiro said her husband, Richard, described the show as “a family wrapped around an incestuous tree.”

“You can go on forever with that,” Schwartz said. Savage added, “The original ‘Dynasty’ was connected to current events and fashion of the time.”

The cast of the new version are also fans of the original. Star Grant Show said, “My whole career has groomed me to be one of the few men who can play Blake Carrington.” Actress Nathalie Kelley talked about doing a chemistry read with Show, and revealed, “I had a crush on him since I was nine years old!” Their co-star, Rafael De La Fuente, prepped for playing Sammy Jo Carrington by watching episodes of the original show, when the role was played by Heather Locklear. “I really want to have a dance scene like hers,” he mused. Patrick noted that many of the cast members are talented singers and musicians and that will probably be incorporated into the show.

Shapiro summed up another key reason to watch the new “Dynasty” when she told the crowd, “You never know who’s going to show up. The idea is the audience gets glued to it and never knows what happens next.”

“Dynasty” premieres Oct. 11 on The CW.