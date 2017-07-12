‘Descendants 2’ Cast Talks ‘Bigger’ Sets and Musical Numbers at Disney Channel Premiere

Dove Cameron autographed purses belonging to pint-sized fans at Tuesday night’s red-carpet premiere of the “Descendants 2” at the Arclight Cinerama Dome in Hollywood. The platinum-blonde star said she was most looking forward to the “costumes, dancing, and romance” in the sequel to the hit 2015 Disney Channel Original Movie.

“Descendants 2” director, choreographer, and executive producer Kenny Ortega was also on hand to fete the film, along with cast members Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, and Cameron Boyce, who play the progeny of some of Disney’s most beloved (and ballyhooed) villains.

Brenna D’Amico, who portrays Jane, daughter of Fairy Godmother in “Descendants,” said she was most excited about the audience’s reaction to the film.

“I really am looking forward to them seeing the action — there’s a lot more action — the sets are bigger, the music numbers are insane, everybody’s amazing, and the little love stories they’ve plopped in there,” she said.

The premiere also drew “UnReal” star Constance Zimmer, who arrived to the event with daughter, Coco, and shared a few secrets about Season 3 of the Lifetime series.

“I can tell you that the new season, having added an additional very strong, opinionated woman — being our bachelorette — it really adds a dimension to the whole show,” Zimmer said. “Even though it’s the same formula, it really shifts the perspective from how women are treated, how men treat women, how women treat men, but it’s not beating anybody over the head with a hammer. It’s a really interesting message how we all change and shift depending for the situation.”

As for “Descendants 2,” Zimmer was “most excited about the new character, Uma.

“She’s got blue hair and she’s like a pirate,” she said.

“Descendants 2” debuts on July 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT in an unprecedented simultaneous premiere across six networks: ABC, Disney Channel, Disney XD, Freeform, Lifetime, Lifetime Movies, and branded apps.