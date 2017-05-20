David Lynch, Mark Frost, Kyle MacLachlan Talk Fir Trees, The Return of ‘Twin Peaks’

There’s a feeling of déjà vu in the air as “Twin Peaks” returns to television after a 27-year absence. At its Los Angeles premiere at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in downtown, most of the original cast and a slew of new additions gathered to celebrate the show’s revival. While they are sworn to secrecy about story and characters, everyone involved was thrilled to return to the carefully curated world of “Twin Peaks.”

“Twin Peaks” co-creator Mark Frost said he kept notes and ideas in his head over the years and, “once we cracked it theoretically, we knew we could do it. It took a year of talking before we started writing.”

Frost smiled as he recalled seeing everyone on set. “It wasn’t déjà vu so much as it was reincarnation,” he described. “It was like going through something twice but in a different life because 25 years later, you’re a different person, your life is different, people have changed. Some of them are gone, so it’s been an enriching experience for that reason. The most fun was seeing all the old friends on the sets in our old locations.”

Star Kyle MacLachlan talked about stepping back into the role of Agent Dale Cooper. “I fit the suit —that was amazing, but I’m different. It’s 25 years later. This one has different requirements,” he admitted. “Everyone is coming in with a slightly different energy. It’ll be interesting to see how that manifests onscreen.”

Co-creator David Lynch introduced the screening in typical, cryptic fashion. “I like trees and I love wood. I like to cut wood. Tonight, we’re going to a place where the trees are primarily Douglas firs. Douglas firs are a beautiful tree and if we’re very quiet, we can hear the wind rustling the needles as we move through the forest, getting closer and closer,” he suggested. “And now, we’re here. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome back to the world of Twin Peaks.”

After the screening, guests walked a few blocks to Clifton’s Republic for the premiere party, where the rustic lodge interior was heightened to achieve full “Twin Peaks” ambience with the additions of a “Welcome to Twin Peaks” sign and upside down fir trees hung near the entryway. The special takeaways: photos taken in a red hallway with chevron flooring, a personalized main title video intro which guests could insert their own face a la Laura Palmer, mini cherry pies, and damn good coffee to-go.

“Twin Peaks” returns at 9/8c on Sunday, May 21 on Showtime.