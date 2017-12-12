Stars Talk Daniel Day-Lewis Retirement at ‘Phantom Thread’ Premiere: ‘We’d Like Him to Make More Films’

The stunning Harold Pratt House hosted a night of grace and glamour as the cast of “Phantom Thread” celebrated the movie’s premiere in New York City on Monday night.

The 1950s-set film is centered on Reynolds Woodcock, a renowned couture dressmaker (Daniel Day-Lewis), his sister (Lesley Manville) who runs his couture house, and a love interest (Vicky Krieps) who disrupts his daily work-centric routine.

While the film is rooted in the British fashion scene, the cast said it’s about much more. “It’s a wonderful adventure with two crazy people falling in love, then fighting, and then fighting for love,” said Krieps.

“It’s about complicated relationships and above all it’s a Paul Thomas Anderson film and it has every brush stroke evident on it,” added Manville.

“Phantom Thread” reunites Anderson and Day-Lewis after 2007’s critically-acclaimed “There Will Be Blood.” This role is said to be Day-Lewis’ final performance after a successful four decade-long run, which includes three Oscar wins.

“He was a great mentor, and someone I could follow and trust,” Krieps shared of Day-Lewis.

Manville, who described Day-Lewis as “marvelous,” touched on her co-star’s decision to retire from acting, saying, “It’s sad. We’d like him to make more films.”

“Phantom Thread” bows Dec. 25.