Shelter PR joined forces with some of the nation’s leading human rights organizations to host its “Shelter For All” fundraising event in Los Angeles on Thursday. Charlize Theron, Melissa Joan Hart, Timothy Olyphant, and Katey Segal were a myriad of celebrities in attendance at Petty Cash Taqueria in West Hollywood.

The benefit was the first of it’s kind from Shelter PR, who used the evening to support the ACLU, Planned Parenthood, GLAAD and the National Resources Defense Council (NRDC). Throughout the night, guests had the opportunity to donate to the charity of their choice, all while enjoying specialty cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, catered by Petty Cash. All proceeds made at the cash bar were split evenly between the four foundations.

“We’ve worked with Shelter PR throughout the years to engage their clients on LGBTQ issues,” said Rich Ferraro, Chief Communications Officer for GLAAD. “The entertainment and celebrity community are wondering what they can do, so when you have groups like GLAAD and Planned Parenthood, we have great ways in which celebrities can use their platforms to reach the public with messages that young people really need to hear.”

“Girl Meets World” star Rowan Blanchard, who served as the night’s Facebook Live host, praised the decision to bring each organization into one room.

“I really liked the idea of bringing all of these charities and organizations together as part as one event because I think we can often lose the context that every single conversation we’re having is tied into a bunch of other conversations,” Blanchard told Variety. “It felt like something I could really get behind and support.”