Owen Wilson, Kerry Washington Gear Up for ‘Cars 3’ at World Premiere

Droves of pint-sized fans turned up Saturday afternoon for the world premiere of Disney-Pixar’s “Cars 3” at the Anaheim Convention Center. (Spray-on) tattoo artists, performers on stilts, and arts and crafts stands entertained little ones prior to the start of the third film in the franchise.

Owen Wilson, who reprises his role as Lightning McQueen, was in attendance with his son in tow, along with executive producer and Pixar chief creative officer John Lasseter, director Brian Fee, and cast members Kerry Washington, Cristela Alonzo, Armie Hammer, Larry the Cable Guy, John Ratzenberger, Nathan Fillion, and “Blackish” star Jenifer Lewis, who voices the “sassy, saucy” café owner Flo in the “Cars” universe.

For Ratzenberger, his role as Mack in the trilogy remains “near and dear to his heart.”

“My dad drove a Mack truck,” he reminisced. “My father drove a gasoline tanker — this is way before seat belts. He’d pick me up and let me pull the chain, let me blow the horn.”

Jimmy Kimmel, Sarah Chalke, and Soleil Moon Frye were also on hand to celebrate the family-friendly film’s world premiere.

“God knows we need a lot of feel-good today. There’s so much horrible going on in the administration. It’s so ridiculous. It’s absurd. It’s so absurd, it’s nightmarish. All the marches and the programs and the work we’ve done and social services, the feminist movement, the gay movement, the civil rights movements — everything we have fought for is being threatened,” explained Lewis of the latest upbeat and encouraging “Cars” installment. “It’s unbelievable that somebody this out of control could be elected, someone with this much rage, this sociopath and con artist. But you hold onto hope, you hold onto ‘Yes I Can,’ just like Flo does.”

Following the opening, lucky guests had Cars Land in Disney California Adventure theme park all to themselves. They dined on burgers, hot dogs, and veggie pizza, ate ice cream and cotton candy, and rode the park’s top three attractions: Radiator Springs Racers, Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree, and Luigi’s Rollick Roadsters.

A festive World of Color light show topped off the night.

“Cars 3” bows Friday, June 16.