Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning Praise Sofia Coppola at ‘The Beguiled’s’ L.A. Premiere

Associate Editor, Features @MalinaSaval
Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman, Sofia Coppola
Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Fresh off her landmark best director win at this year’s Cannes Film Festival — only the second woman in the fest’s history to have snagged the esteemed honor — Sofia Coppola was on hand Monday night at the festive premiere of Focus Features’ “The Beguiled,” held at the Directors Guild of America in Hollywood.

“Beguiled” stars Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Elle FanningAddison Riecke, and Emma Howard were all on hand for the screening and celebration, along with producer Youree Henley and executive producer Fred Roos.

For Fanning, shooting the Civil War period drama on location in Louisiana was a “fun” experience — except, perhaps, for the constricting costumes.

“The costumes were just amazing — except for the corsets,” she joked. “Those were no fun.”

Related

The Beguiled

Cannes Film Review: ‘The Beguiled’

But Coppola was precise and daring in her vision, and the cast and crew raved about her directorial prowess.

“When you’re producing, you wear a lot of hats and spin a lot of plates, and when you’re doing it with people like Sofia it makes it all worthwhile,” said Henley, who’s worked with Coppola as a producer and line producer on her previous features “The Bling Ring” and “Somewhere.” “With Sofia, you can really trust what the end result is going to be. You respect someone like her as an artist and as a human being.”

Following the screenings guests sipped champagne and sampled “Beguiled”-themed hors d’oeuvres at the after-party at Sunset Tower.

Quentin Tarantino mingled with Tim Roth by the hotel pool, and later discussed the artistic differences between Coppola’s adaptation of the Southern Gothic novel and and director Don Siegel’s 1971 version, which starred Clint Eastwood and Geraldine Page.

“Sofia was very faithful to the first film,” Tarantino said. “But she also took things out of the first one — there was a dream sequence in the middle of Siegel’s film — that you just didn’t need. She knew you didn’t need that. She was very smart about that.”

Additional celebrity guests included Coppola’s cousin Jason Schwartzman, Rashida JonesMolly Shannon, Ben Lee, Ione Skye, “Shameless” actress Emma Kenney, and Courtney Love with daughter Frances Bean Cobain.

“The Beguiled” opens in New York and Los Angeles on June 23, and goes nationwide on June 30.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Scene News from Variety

Loading
ad