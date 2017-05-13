Alexander Yulish Exhibition Opens at L.A.’s Ace Gallery

Collectors, curators, and friends from fashion and entertainment celebrated bi-coastal artist Alexander (Alexi) Yulish’s new exhibition “Alexander Yulish Out of Order” at mid-city L.A.’s blue chip Ace Gallery on Friday night. Yulish’s second solo show at Ace is the culmination of almost two years of work. “I experienced them in L.A. and painted them in New York,” he explains of his vibrant, energetic, large-scale abstract paintings.

MOCA trustee and Museo Jumex co-founder Eugenio Lopez welcomed more than 60 guests to the preview, which was followed by a candle-lit sit-down dinner in Ace’s street-front gallery showcasing several of Yulish’s 27 boldly colorful works. He’s seen the ramping up of L.A.’s art scene, in high gear now for the last 10 years. “Los Angeles is an incredible place for contemporary art,” he noted, pointing to the expansion of the museum community, which will see the opening of the Marciano Art Foundation at the end of May.

Prominent art world influencers in attendance included LACMA trustee Wendy Stark Morrissey, Frederick R. Weisman Foundation director Billie Milam Weisman, and second generation fine art consultant Wendy Posner. Brillstein Entertainment Partners JoAnne Colonna, an early supporter of Yulish, says one of his paintings hangs in the company’s Beverly Hills office. His mother, famed fashion illustrator Barbara Pearlman, toasted her son for his commitment, saying he began his artistic path at age one-and-a-half.

The 30,000 square foot Ace Gallery is located in a landmark Art Deco tower, once the Desmond’s department store, and remains a premiere showcase of fine art despite a recent financial scandal worthy of a teleplay. Tall and telegenic, Yulish was trailed by a camera crew throughout the preview, shooting an untitled documentary project. He contends, “There’s a mass of drama underneath” each of his works.

The “Out of Order” exhibition continues until July 16.