Zendaya, John Boyega, Chloe Grace Moretz, ’13 Reasons Why’ Stars Party at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood

The entertainment industry’s biggest rising stars hit the red carpet at Variety‘s Power of Young Hollywood event at TAO in Hollywood Tuesday evening. The night honored John Boyega, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Zendaya; Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette of “13 Reasons Why” were also on hand. Rita Ora was presented with the inaugural Variety + H&M Conscious Award for her philanthropic work.

The 26-year-old British pop star accepted the award on behalf of her immigrant parents, who she said taught her to always give back. “I never really know how to accept awards for things that you do from the generosity of your heart,” she said. “So I always say…just keep supporting each other.”

On the carpet, Ora explained that advocating on behalf of refugees is especially important to her. “I really just wanted to show support for to the immigrants and the refugees of our society, just to know that they’re not alone,” she said.

Boyega’s breakout role came in 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” and he also stars in Kathryn Bigelow’s “Detroit.” With the recent formation of his own production company, Upperroom, Boyega hopes to take the reins in creating roles, rather than just waiting for directors to choose him.

Moretz, who has been appearing in films since she was very young, took a break from acting after turning 18 to reassess her career and herself. Now 20, Moretz aims to make films that “introduce messages to people.”

“I’ve been really blessed with my career path because most of the roles that I’ve been allowed to do and the films that I’m allowed to make have been movies that have represented women in a very strong light, in a very progressive light, they’ve been the heroines of their own stories,” Moretz told Variety at the event. “As I grew up, it’s been more of a conscious decision to make sure my characters represented what I believed in and what I stand for.”

Multi-talented Zendaya sings, dances, acts, and has her own fashion line. Most recently she starred in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” as Michelle opposite Tom Holland. She’ll have a chance to show off her singing chops in upcoming Hugh Jackman musical “The Greatest Showman.”

On the carpet, the actress spoke about the importance of breaking down barriers for others in the industry. “We all know it’s harder as a female to be in this industry,” she said. “I need to do my job and do my part to make sure the young woman who comes up behind me has those opportunities, and it’s the same for the women who came before me and paved the way for me.”

After the presentation, the youngest attendees danced onstage while stars and influencers mingled on the floor and at the bar.

The kids from “This Is Us,” “Stranger Things” and “Annabelle: The Creation” made the stage their own personal dance floor — started by Lonnie Chavis. Meanwhile, teen stars from ABC’s “Black-ish” and “Modern Family” actors Marcus Scribner, Yara Shahidi, Rico Rodriguez, and Nolan Gould rapped the words to the likes of Drake and Migos with Chloe x Halle.

The young actors from “Little Big Lies” also created their own moves as reality stars from “The Bachelorette” Eric Bigger and Dean Unglert crashed the party to hang out with invited guest, “The Bachelor” alum Ashley Iaconetti, as the party was just about to wrap.

Other young influencers making the scene included Jeanette McCurdy, Ariel Winter, Colton Haynes, Katherine McNamara and Tyler Posey.