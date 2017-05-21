Will Smith is a Happy Juror, Al Gore Talks Trump at Vanity Fair Party in Cannes

One of the several complaints of this year’s sluggish Cannes Film Festival is about the lack of movie stars. But that was hardly a problem at the Vanity Fair Party on Saturday night at the Hotel du Cap in Cap d’Antibes.

Will Smith, a member of this year’s jury, swept onto the property’s outdoor courtyard just off the Mediterranean Sea around midnight. “I’m having a ball,” Smith said of his first visit to the festival. Was he waking up in time for the morning films? “I haven’t made a 8:30 a.m. screening,” Smith said, explaining he prefers the showings that take place later in the day.

There were endless other high-profile sightings, ranging from Al Gore to Jake Gyllenhaal, Tilda Swinton, Clint Eastwood, Elle Fanning, Emma Thompson, Todd Haynes, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Kendall Jenner, Alejandro G. Inarritu, John Cameron Mitchell, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, Amazon’s Roy Price and Mary J. Blige.

Gore, who is at Cannes with his documentary “An Inconvenient Sequel,” talked about coming to terms with a Donald Trump administration that doesn’t believe in climate change. “I met with him,” he said. “I don’t know if it’ll do anything.”

Gore wouldn’t offer a guess about if the president might be impeached. But he said that he was encouraged by the selection of Robert Mueller as a special prosecutor that will look into Trump’s possible ties to Russia. “I think it’s a good thing,” Gore said. “If he doesn’t find any evidence, I’ll believe him. If he finds there is evidence, I think it will go down hard on Trump.”

He smiled when asked if he’d run for president again. Then he called himself a recovering politician. “The longer it goes, the less likely it is that I’ll relapse,” he said.

Eastwood stopped momentarily to say hi, not offering any political opinions. He only said that he was proud of his son Scott, who appeared in “The Fate of the Furious.”

Netflix chief content officer Sarandos said that the premiere of “Okja” on Thursday night was his first Cannes red carpet. He was touched by the prolonged standing ovation for the film about a giant pet pig directed by Bong Joon-ho. “I couldn’t believe it,” he said with a big smile.

Smith chatted with Swinton, who danced late in the night to a soundtrack of radio hits (from Prince to “We Are Family”). Inarritu, who has come to Cannes with the virtual reality project “Carne y Arena,” said he’d been fielding calls from other high-profile directors who wanted to know how he’d done it. By 3 a.m., the crowd started to thin out. One of the guests had kicked off her designer heels and left them behind on the dance floor.

(pictured: Will Smith with Mary J. Blige)