Upfronts 2017 Schedule: Guide to TV Network and Agency Presentations, Parties

Another pilot season is dwindling down, which means that LA industry-ites are getting ready to head back east to schmooze with Madison Avenue for the weeklong television marathon that is Upfronts.

While just as of Monday, more than 96% of the voting members of the Writers Guild of America authorized a strike against production companies, Upfronts plans are still intact, though there are fewer agency events, (ICM is not having its annual dinner on the west side) and some agency parties could be canceled at the last minute, based on the potential WGA strike.

One major network will have a major gap in its presentation: CBS prez Glenn Geller won’t be on the stage, after making his debut last year at Carnegie Hall, as the executive recently announced a medical leave due to a mild heart attack. However, everything else is going as planned, such as Jimmy Kimmel’s critically praised roast at ABC’s Upfront presentation, NBCUniversal’s mega-mashup presentation for the second year in a row, and Adult Swim’s annual concert event that attracts the younger ad-buyer crowd and this year will be headlined by Drake.

Keep this guide handy as you jet off to NYC to know where-and-when to be at Upfronts…

Monday, May. 15

NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation — Radio City Music Hall, 11 a.m.

Fox Upfront Presentation — The Beacon Theatre, 4 p.m.

Fox Party — Wollman Rink on Central Park & 59th Street, immediately following Fox Upfront Presentation

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises Private Concert — The Hammerstein Ballroom at the Manhattan Center, 6:30 p.m.

Innovative Artists Party — Slate, 8 p.m.

NBCUniversal Private After-Party — Del Posto, 9 p.m.

CAA Party — Private location, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, May. 16

ESPN Upfront — Minskoff Theatre, 9:15 a.m.

Univision Upfront Presentation — The Lyric Theatre, 11.a.m.

ABC Upfront Presentation — Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall, 4 p.m.

Gersh Upfront Party — The Jane Hotel, 8 p.m.

WME Upfronts Private Dinner — Peter Luger Steakhouse, 8:30 p.m.

Verve Upfront Party — The Cannibal, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May. 17

CBS Press Breakfast — Studio 19 at Blackrock, 8:30 a.m.

Turner Upfront Presentation — The Theater at Madison Square Garden, 10:15 a.m.

National CineMedia Upfront Event — AMC Lowes Lincoln Square Theater, noon

CBS Upfront Presentation — Carnegie Hall, 4 p.m.

CBS Party — Plaza Hotel, immediately following CBS Upfront Presentation

Adult Swim Party, headlined by Drake —Terminal 5, 9 p.m.

TruTV’s Hang After Party — Stage 48, 11:30 p.m.

Thursday, May. 18

The CW Upfront — New York City Center, 11 a.m.

CW Party — Private location, 7 p.m.