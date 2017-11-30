Director Theodore Melfi on Why He Dropped ‘Spider-Man’ to Board ‘Hidden Figures’

By
Sarah Ahern

Staff Writer

Sarah's Most Recent Stories

View All
AMPAS presents: Hidden Figures Modern Figures: A Journey of Breakthroughs in Cinema and Space Travel
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

NASA scientists landed in Hollywood on Wednesday evening for a special panel held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Science and Technology Council.

The panel, titled “Hidden Figures/ Modern Figures: A Journey of Breakthroughs in Cinema and Space Travel,” featured the filmmakers behind the 2016 film “Hidden Figures” as well as NASA scientists, who joined to discuss math, science, and diversity in the context of the cinematic exploration of space.

During the discussion with the filmmakers, the film’s director and producer Theodore Melfi explained how he withdrew being in consideration for the 2017 iteration of “Spider-Man” to get on board with “Hidden Figures.” Days after reading the script, the concept of which he called “the most incredible thing he’d ever heard,” Melfi made a no-brainer decision: “I told them to get me out of ‘Spider-Man.'”

On tackling racism in the film, Melfi explained that he wanted to deliver a fresh perspective on “the little things” that cinema had not previously touched on thoroughly. “We’ve all seen so many movies that surround racism, or deal with slavery,” he said. “But I had never seen a movie where it dealt with the everyday slights of racism, the things that still happen today.”

Following the conversation with the filmmakers, three “modern figures” took the stage: Tracy Drain, Powtawche Valerino, and Jennifer Trosper; key leaders at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) who shared highlights of their work, and how they’ve drawn inspiration from the female pioneers portrayed in the film.

Also in attendance at the panel were “Hidden Figures” editor Peter Teschner, cinematographer Mandy Walker, and NASA chief historian Dr. Bill Barry. The panel was moderated by former Deluxe Entertainment executive Beverly J. Wood.

(Pictured: Tracy Drain and Theodore Melfi.)

More Scene

  • AMPAS presents: Hidden Figures Modern Figures:

    Director Theodore Melfi on Why He Dropped 'Spider-Man' to Board 'Hidden Figures'

    NASA scientists landed in Hollywood on Wednesday evening for a special panel held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Science and Technology Council. The panel, titled “Hidden Figures/ Modern Figures: A Journey of Breakthroughs in Cinema and Space Travel,” featured the filmmakers behind the 2016 film “Hidden Figures” as well as NASA […]

  • Hailey Baldwin

    Hailey Baldwin, Virgil Abloh Honored at FN Achievement Awards

    NASA scientists landed in Hollywood on Wednesday evening for a special panel held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Science and Technology Council. The panel, titled “Hidden Figures/ Modern Figures: A Journey of Breakthroughs in Cinema and Space Travel,” featured the filmmakers behind the 2016 film “Hidden Figures” as well as NASA […]

  • 'I, Tonya' film premiere

    'I, Tonya': Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan Describe 'Lovely' and 'Strange' Encounters With Real Tonya Harding, Jeff Gillooly

    NASA scientists landed in Hollywood on Wednesday evening for a special panel held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Science and Technology Council. The panel, titled “Hidden Figures/ Modern Figures: A Journey of Breakthroughs in Cinema and Space Travel,” featured the filmmakers behind the 2016 film “Hidden Figures” as well as NASA […]

  • AOL BUILD Speaker Series

    Heather Graham Wants Sexual Harassers to Seek Treatment: 'We're Doing Them a Favor'

    NASA scientists landed in Hollywood on Wednesday evening for a special panel held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Science and Technology Council. The panel, titled “Hidden Figures/ Modern Figures: A Journey of Breakthroughs in Cinema and Space Travel,” featured the filmmakers behind the 2016 film “Hidden Figures” as well as NASA […]

  • Meryl Streep Steven Spielberg

    Meryl Streep at 'The Post' Screening: Women 'Don't Have Parity. We're Not Even Close'

    NASA scientists landed in Hollywood on Wednesday evening for a special panel held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Science and Technology Council. The panel, titled “Hidden Figures/ Modern Figures: A Journey of Breakthroughs in Cinema and Space Travel,” featured the filmmakers behind the 2016 film “Hidden Figures” as well as NASA […]

  • Cal Mare

    New L.A. Restaurants, Bars and Updated Favorites for Fall 2017

    NASA scientists landed in Hollywood on Wednesday evening for a special panel held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Science and Technology Council. The panel, titled “Hidden Figures/ Modern Figures: A Journey of Breakthroughs in Cinema and Space Travel,” featured the filmmakers behind the 2016 film “Hidden Figures” as well as NASA […]

  • The Crown Series 2 World Premiere

    Claire Foy, Matt Smith Walk Final Carpet as Royals at 'The Crown' Season 2 Premiere in London

    NASA scientists landed in Hollywood on Wednesday evening for a special panel held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Science and Technology Council. The panel, titled “Hidden Figures/ Modern Figures: A Journey of Breakthroughs in Cinema and Space Travel,” featured the filmmakers behind the 2016 film “Hidden Figures” as well as NASA […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad