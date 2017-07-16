Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Ted Danson Make a Splash at Oceana’s SeaChange Summer Party

Oceana, the largest international advocacy organization focused solely on ocean conservation, celebrated its 10th annual SeaChange Summer Party at a private estate in Laguna Beach, Calif. on Saturday. On hand for the seaside soiree were special guests Sam Waterston and Lily Tomlin — both advocates for the ocean and its inhabitants.

The event included an auction (where Waterston dropped $1,300 on a trip to the Galapagos Islands) and a seated dinner as emcee for the evening, Ted Danson, moved things along with his off-the-cuff humor.

“This is not fair, there’s so many [awards],” he joked as he introduced Tomlin. “We had to say ‘garnered,’ there were so many wins, we had to switch up different words.”

Tomlin, who heard of the org from her “Grace and Frankie” co-star Waterston, said that it was the work of Oceana who helps “bridge the gap between our human nature and our humanity.”

“It’s a gap as wide as the ocean itself,” she declared as she detailed the pollution that has taken place across the planet.

Waterston also spoke proudly, with a white Oceana pin on his lapel, of how important it is to protect the ocean in the present to see the future. Marisla Foundation’s Anne Earhart and Herbert M. Bedolfe were also honored during the evening for their ocean conservation efforts.

Event co-chair Valerie Van Cleave led the room down memory lane with a video of past stars who supported the annual summer bash. Morgan Freeman reading an excerpt from “Moby Dick,” Jeff Bridges rocking out with his guitar, Sheryl Crow performing “All I Wanna Do,” and Leonardo DiCaprio taking the stage for a powerful speech all made the cut for most memorable moments.

Oceana CEO Andrew Sharpless also shared a few facts (“75 million sharks are ferociously killed each year”) before detailing a bill that is being introduced to Congress to alleviate such problems in the ocean.

The night concluded with party guests dancing under the stars to a live performance by The Martinis. Special guests at this year’s benefit included Alison Pill, “The Office” stars Angela Kinsey and Oscar Nunez, as well as actress Briana Evigan of the “Step Up” franchise.