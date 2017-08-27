Bruce Willis, Charlize Theron, ‘Shameless’ Ring in Mayweather-McGregor Match at Exclusive Showtime Party

Hollywood heavyweights descended onto the Las Vegas Strip Saturday to see the biggest live entertainment event of the weekend: Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. defending his 49-0 boxing record against UFC fighter Conor McGregor in his professional boxing debut.

Showtime hosted a sea of A-listers at a VIP pre-party inside the T-Mobile Arena. In a plush section overlooking the seated crowd, Cedric the Entertainer and rapper Akon were deep in conversation during the matches before the main event.

“You can look at a spectrum of black celebrities who have come out to the fights and chilled and communed, I’m just happy to be a part of that fraternity now,” said upcoming Showtime star, Jay Pharoah of “White Famous.” The “Saturday Night Live” alum was equally enthralled by the glitz and glamour of Vegas fight night.

The night’s celebrity fashion attempts went above and beyond with no regard for the triple digit temperatures. Nick Cannon strolled up donning an all black leather get up, while style influencer Jasmine Sanders was caped with a black fur coat. Other big names on-site included Charlize Theron, Bruce Willis, Jamie Foxx, Nas, and Diddy.

Entertainers from the hosting network – as well as parent company CBS – were in well attendance at the exclusive fete. “Shameless” stars William H. Macy, Steve Howey, and Jeremy Allen White posed together on the red carpet, while “I’m Dying Up Here” comedians Michael Angarano, Ari Graynor, and Clark Duke were huddled next to the elevator where NBA stars like Paul George and Draymond Green walked in towering over the guests in the VIP area. “The Talk” host Aisha Tyler, “House of Lies” lead Don Cheadle, and “Superior Donuts” castmates were also on hand.

“We try to have a family atmosphere and our talent knows each other — Cheadle and Macy are sitting together tonight,” said Showtime president and CEO David Nevins. “It’s totally fun to me to give all the tickets out to people [but] then trying to figure out where everybody sits is hard.”

As a big sports fan, Nevins also shared how he hopes that Mayweather would pull through with a win “to preserve the honor of the sport of boxing.”

The president added, “Boxing is on a great trajectory though. It’s getting younger and it’s coming back, and it’s grabbing market share in a really big way.”