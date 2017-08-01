Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, Finn Jones and Charlie Cox Join Forces at ‘Marvel’s The Defenders’ Premiere

The cast of Netflix’s “The Defenders” assembled at the New York City premiere at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center on Monday night.

Krysten Ritter, known as the title character in “Marvel’s Jessica Jones,” drops her solo act in Netflix’s new crossover series following Netflix’s four superheroes — Jones, Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist — who reluctantly band together to save New York City.

“Jessica brings a lot of the bite and the sass and the funny. I think that that’s an interesting dynamic among this group,” Ritter said before snapping selfies with co-star Rosario Dawson, who portrays nurse Claire Temple.

Temple, who sparked some chemistry with Cage (Mike Colter), is also a recurring character in each of the four Marvel series. “She’s still a badass and saving the day per [usual],” laughed Dawson.

Speaking on the challenges of creating the series from four separate shows, executive producer Marco Ramirez said, “[The characters] all had to come to this story that is ‘The Defenders’ on their own and on their own terms. But once we figured that out, I think it all worked.”

“We’ve done our jobs as the characters and now it’s just really about turning up and having fun,” added “Daredevil” star Charlie Cox.

Finn Jones, who plays Iron Fist, shared the same sentiment. “We’ve been building up to this for a long, long time and [the Defenders] are finally all together,” he said.

Cast appearances also included other comic book characters such as “Daredevil” villain Elektra (Elodie Yung), “Iron Fist” ally Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick), and Misty Knight (Simone Missick) from “Luke Cage” as well as Stick (Scott Glenn), Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) of “Daredevil” and attorney Jeri Hogarth (Carrie-Anne Moss) of both “Iron Fist” and “Jessica Jones.”

“Marvel’s The Defenders” streams Aug. 18 on Netflix.