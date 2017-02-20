I.A.T.S.E Local 706 held its annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Styling Guild awards ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Novo in Downtown Los Angeles, honoring make-up artists and hair stylists whose work appears in motion pictures, television, commercials, and live theater. The show was hosted by “The Real” co-host Loni Love, and featured celebrity presenters including former “Glee” star Darren Criss, “The Flash” actress Violett Beane, and more.

The Make-Up Artists & Hair Styling Guild award prizes in 23 categories for achievements produced during the past year. Hosting for the second year in a row, Love wasted no time getting political — following a tap-dance performance accompanied to “A Lovely Night” from this year’s breakout film “La La Land,” Love began her opening monologue by making sly digs at both President Donald Trump and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

“I haven’t seen that much tap dancing since Sean Spicer at a press conference,” Love joked to a cheering audience.

The jokes continued. Love went into depth critiquing President Trump’s hair and skin tone, saying, “You know, make-up artists and hair stylists are needed more now than ever at this time in our country. Now we have a petition going to get the new [White House] administration to admit some members of Local 706 to help where it is needed the most.” An image of President Trump then appeared on screen to gasps and cackles.

“You know who should be deported? Whoever told [President Trump] that this was a good look, alright?” she continued. Love then compared his complexion to that of an Oompa Loompa from “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” and noted that a wall should instead be built around his head.

“We need to build a wall around the hair and make Aqua Net pay for it,” she added.

The top honors of the evening went to “La La Land,” “Nocturnal Animals,” “Hail, Caesar!,” and “Suicide Squad” for film, while “Westworld,” “American Horror Story: Roanoke,” and “Game of Thrones” dominated the television category. Ryan Murphy (“American Horror Story,” “Glee”) received the Distinguished Artisan Award for his “contributions to the appreciation of make-up and hair-styling artistry,” according to the guild. Additionally, make-up artist Leonard Engelman and hair stylist Barbara Lorenz were both honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards, respectively.