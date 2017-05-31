Jim Carrey to Attend Just for Laughs With ‘I’m Dying Up Here’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jim Carrey will attend the Just for Laughs Festival with the cast and crew of his new Showtime series “I’m Dying Up Here.” Carrey and fellow executive producer Michael Aguilar will sit down with cast members Ari Graynor, Al Madrigal, Erik Griffin, Andrew Santino, RJ Cyler, and Clark Duke to discuss the upcoming series, premiering Sunday, June 4 on the cable network. The series focuses on a group of comedians struggling to break into the industry during the 1970s with the help of a comedy club owner played by Oscar-winner Melissa Leo.

Running July 12-31 in Montreal, Canada, the world-famous festival has long been the premier destination for comedy. Every year, Variety announces its 10 Comics to Watch, which has included alumni like Louis C.K., Amy Schumer, and Zach Galifianakis. As previously announced, this year’s shows include performances and panels with such talent as Jerry Seinfeld, Judd Apatow, and Trevor Noah.

Also just announced is a panel on the Fox series “The Mick,” featuring actress Kaitlin Olson and co-creators Dave Chernin and John Chernin. In addition, Kevin Hart will return to the festival to film for his Laugh Out Loud digital comedy network.

For more information, visit http://www.hahaha.com