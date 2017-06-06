Jerry Seinfeld Denies Kesha a Hug on the Red Carpet

Kesha had to learn the hard way that Jerry Seinfeld is not a hugger.

The two ran into each other on the red carpet for the David Lynch Foundation’s National Night of Laughter and Song, sponsored by Variety, on Monday night.

The singer attempted not once, not twice, but three times to give Seinfeld a hug will he was mid-interview with Tommy McFly, host of 94.7 Fresh FM’s The Tommy Show in Washington D.C.

She introduced herself saying,”I’m Kesha, I love you so much. Can I give you a hug?”

“No, thanks,” the comedian responded, twice.

But Kesha wasn’t going to give up that easily. She tried again asking, “Please? A little one?”

Seinfeld wasn’t giving in, repeating once more, “Yeah, no thanks.”

“I don’t know who that was,” he admitted, but upon learning her identity said, “I wish her the best.”

Watch the awkward exchange below: