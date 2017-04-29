James Corden Cracks Cancer Jokes, Ariana Grande Performs at Taste for a Cure Gala

22nd Annual Taste for the Cure
Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

James Corden presented many laughs along with an award at UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation’s 22nd Annual “Taste for a Cure” event, which honored Yael and Scooter Braun, at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills.

“They do to cancer what united does to its passengers, they grab it by the scruff of the neck and say get out,” joked “The Late Late Show” host about the night’s honorees, Scooter and Yael.

James Corden presents the award to Scooter and Yael Braun. Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Along with knee-slappers, the night was also filled with delectable dishes, wine tastings, and a live auction. In addition to Corden, there were several celebrity appearances that included “Empire” star Jussie Smollet, “How To Get Away With Murder” actor Matt McGorry, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Fred Savage, Jennifer Grey, and “Blackish” starlet Yara Shahidi.

The emcee for the evening was a star herself, Angela Bassett. The “American Horror Story” actress entertained guests throughout the night, between performances from comic Jerrod Carmichael of NBC’s “The Carmichael Show” and two musical performances by Ariana Grande. The latter talent tore down the house with renditions of “Dangerous Woman” and “Love Me Harder.”

Yara Shahidi, Angela Bassett and Fox Television Group co-chairman/co-CEO Dana Walden. Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Fox Television Group co-chairman/co-CEO Gary Newman with honoree Scooter Braun. Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

