Golden Globe Awards weekend kicked off Thursday night at W Magazine’s Best Performances Party, hosted by Audi, along with W editor Stefano Tonchi, writer Lynn Hirschberg, and hotelier André Balazs.

Celebrities were dropped off at Balazs’ Chateau Marmont by a fleet of new Audi Q7s.

Guests took advantage of the dry and clear skies to celebrate on the iconic hotel’s terrace with incredible Hollywood views. The walls were plastered with W covers of this year’s acting nominees.

Best director nominee Tom Ford held court early in the evening with Balazs, but the event quickly filled up as nominees, including Millie Bobby Brown, Ruth Negga, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Emma Stone, streamed in.

James Corden made a beeline to the bar where his “Trolls” costar Justin Timberlake celebrated with his wife Jessica Biel on a rare night out together. Corden introduced Biel to his wife Julia Carey, and the two moms talked about how difficult it was being away from their young children, even for a night like this.

The mood was jovial, with guests recounting their holidays and talking about their plans for the new year. Stone showed off her dress, a floral gown with one-sleeve that she jokingly flapped around. Stone seemed delighted to reunite friend Lily Collins, who introduced her to Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana.

Young Hollywood was also represented by nominee Hailee Steinfeld, who held hands with new boyfriend Cameron Smoller all night.

Later in the evening, Michelle Monaghan stopped by after the “Sleepless” premiere and turned heads in a dress with a plunging neckline. With rain and cold slotted for Sunday’s ceremony, attendees Thursday felt freer with revealing fashions.

Stars sipped Moet & Chandon champagne and enjoyed finger foods including arancini, steak tartare, pigs in a blanket (Stone’s favorite) and sliders — both beef and vegetarian.

A slightly dismayed Corden complained about getting a vegetarian burger, exclaiming, “What’s the point of that?”