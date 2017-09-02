Garcetti: Wildfire Largest ‘in L.A. City History’

A Los Angeles wildfire is that Mayor Eric Garcetti calls “the largest by acreage in the city’s history” is raging perilously close to the Burbank Media District, where AMC Cinemas has 30 screens in three locations. The 5,000 acre La Tuna fire is blazing through the San Fernando Valley’s Verdugo mountains, driven by dry temperatures in the triple digits.

A spokesman for AMC said there have been no closures. While the fire is burning on the outskirts of the Burbank studio district — home to Warner Brothers, Universal and Disney — so far those locations in the southernmost Burbank are not endangered, merely inconvenienced by smoke.

Homeowners — many of them industry workers — are not so lucky. Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for roughly 600 homes in the neighborhoods of Sunland/Tujunga, Burbank and Glendale, with many others recommended to leave or be prepared to leave.

As of Saturday afternoon the fire blanketing 8 square miles was only 10 percent contained. Winds of 10-15 miles per hour, compounded by an abundance of brush area stoked by 30-years of fuel was exacerbating the situation for firefighters.

Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted Saturday writing that it is the largest fire by acreage in the city’s history.

https://twitter.com/ericgarcetti/status/904012656675217408

Thus far, no injuries have been reported. The blaze started at approximately around 1:30 p.m. PT local Friday, alongside the 210 Freeway, near La Tuna Canyon Road. Now burning on both sides of the thoroughfare, the fire has resulted in closure of a 12-mile stretch, causing holiday travel detours.