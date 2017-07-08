Donal Logue’s Missing Daughter Has Been Found Safe and Sound

After having been missing for two weeks, Donal Logue’s daughter Jade has been found safe and sound. The “Gotham” actor confirmed her safety on social media Saturday afternoon.

Logue first took to Twitter for help with locating his 16-year-old daughter — who just so happens to be transgender — on June 27 after she was last seen in New York near Brooklyn’s Barclay Center.

While the actor didn’t go into too much detail regarding their family reunion, he did make sure to thank the NYPD, FBI, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in his message to fans.

Thank you ALL for the love and support. We are good. Kasey and I wish to thank the NYPD. FBI, @MissingKids and countless others. — donal logue (@donallogue) July 8, 2017

According to TMZ, an NYPD-FBI joint task force located Jade unharmed at a friend’s house in North Carolina Saturday morning. She has since made her way home.

Logue’s ex-wife and Jade’s mother Kasey Smith also confirmed her daughter’s return home on Twitter. “Beyond grateful,” she noted.

Jade Logue has been found. Thank you to everyone for the support, love. Far and wide support. Beyond grateful — Kasey Smith (@kaseykaseysmith) July 8, 2017

It’s unclear whether or not Logue’s most recent tweet asking his daughter to return home was what sparked her re-emergence, or if she was simply found by authorities.

On Thursday, the elder Logue shared a childhood photo of Jade, adding, “C’mon home, you sweet, beautiful soul.”

Jade, c’mon home, you sweet, beautiful, soul. We love and miss you dearly. pic.twitter.com/7bTCpL0kr1 — donal logue (@donallogue) July 7, 2017

Jade first went missing one week after her 16th birthday on June 26.