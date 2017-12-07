Demi Lovato, Margot Robbie, Janelle Monáe Celebrate Art Carrying Out ‘Positive Change’ at 29Rooms LA

Demi Lovato, Margot Robbie, Janelle Monáe, Bea Miller, K. Flay, and more artists gathered at ROW DTLA last night to celebrate the opening of 29Rooms LA: “Turn It Into Art,” an interactive funhouse in Los Angeles. The star-studded party marked the west coast debut of 29Rooms, an initiative by Refinery29.

Also in attendance were Bea Miller, Stephanie Beatriz, Lena Waithe, Victoria Justice, Rosario Dawson, Lily Collins, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Gabrielle Union. Each of the 29 rooms at the installation features a different idea expressed through artistic collaboration. Celebrities who designed a room include Robbie — whose “Trophy Room” echoed the message of “I, Tonya,” in which she stars as athlete Tonya Harding — Lovato, Monáe, Lilly Singh, Lizzo, and R&B duo Chloe x Halle.

Miller told Variety she believes that “positive change does not happen without art carrying it there. Obviously, a lot of other things go into play,” she continued, “but art in any form — culinary art, drawing, songwriting, writing a book, or whatever it is that you do — unifies the world more than anything. Expressing both positive emotions and negative emotions through creation is really critical.”

Additional guests included Jeannie Mai, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Josh Peck, Nicole Scherzinger, and Kat Graham.