Comic-Con 2017: The Ultimate Party Guide

Hollywood hits Hall H (again) at San Diego’s Comic-Con later this week, but soon after the day panels and star-filled announcements, the real celebrating will begin with bashes, yacht parties, and late-night gatherings. Opening the social slate of preview night is Alcon Entertainment’s “Blade Runner 2049,” while NBC and Viceland are also set to host exclusive fêtes over the course of the convention.

Keep this list handy for the latest on this year’s Comic-Con. (This guide will be updated with more parties and events as they are announced.)

Wednesday, July 19

Alcon Entertainment’s “Blade Runner 2049” Party — 450 2nd Avenue, 7 p.m.

Game of Bloggers — House of Blues, 9 p.m.

The San Diego Comic-Con Unofficial Blog’s 2 Blog 2 Furious — McFadden’s San Diego, 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 20

Adult Swim on the Green — Convention Way & 5th Ave Pier, 1 p.m.

The Dixie Pig presented by IGN and Sony Pictures — The Tipsy Crow, 8 p.m.

Fandango Kickoff Party, featuring a performance by Elle King — Omnia, 8 p.m.

Fandom Party, featuring a Big Boi performance — Float at the Hard Rock Hotel, 7 p.m.

“Sharknado 5: Global Swarming” Party — Sycuan Casino Sports Bar, 7 p.m.

Rave of Thrones, featuringa DJ set by “Game of Thrones” actor Kristian Nairn (Hodor) — Omnia, 9 p.m.

Syfy Party — New Children’s Museum, 9 p.m.

Wired Cafe — Omni Hotel Palm Terrace, noon

“Wynonna Earp” Party — F6ix Nightclub, 9 p.m.

Friday, July 21

Wired Cafe Lounge — Omni Hotel Palm Terrace, 11 a.m.

Adult Swim on the Green — Convention Way & 5th Ave Pier, 1 p.m.

Gotham Group Luncheon — Monkey King, 1 p.m.

Buzzfeed and The CW’s SRSLY the Best Damn Superhero Party — Marriott Gaslamp Quarter’s Altitude Skyline Lounge, 5 p.m. (invite only)

Universal Cable Productions reception — Omnia Hotel, 6 p.m.

“Dragon Ball” Super Fan bash — McFadden’s Restaurant, 7 p.m.

Fox TV’s cocktail party — The Skybox, 7 p.m.

MTV Fandom Fest — Petco Park, 7 p.m.

Warner Bros. TV mixer — Float at the Hard Rock Hotel, 7 p.m. (invite only)

IMDboat Party — Fifth Avenue Landing, 7:30 p.m. (invite only)

“Future Man” Party, presented by Hulu, Nerdist, and Geek & Sundry — Oxford Social Club, 9 p.m.

“The Gifted” Party, presented by IGN and Fox — The Rooftop by STK, 9 p.m. (invite only)

Nickelodeon Party — Sidebar, 9 p.m.

The Nerd Party, presented by Syfy and Zachary Levi — New Children’s Museum, 9 p.m.

Viceland Party — Fluxx Nightclub, 9 p.m. (invite only)

After-Con, presented by NVE/ Nylon Magazine — Omnia Rooftop, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 22

Wired Cafe Lounge — Omni Hotel Palm Terrace, 11 a.m.

Adult Swim on the Green — Convention Way & 5th Ave Pier, 1 p.m.

NBC Party — Oxford Social Club, 7 p.m.

TruTV’s “Impractical Jokers” Block Party — Petco Stadium, TBD

Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Bash — Float at the Hard Rock Hotel, 9 p.m.

Syfy Party — New Children’s Museum, 9 p.m.

Red Wedding Afterparty — House of Blues, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 23

Super Hero Pool Party — The Lafayette Hotel, noon

Adult Swim on the Green — Convention Way & 5th Ave Pier, 1 p.m.

Adam West Remembrance Gathering — Convention Center steps, 7 p.m.