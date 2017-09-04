Gov. Jerry Brown State of Emergency Sees L.A. Wildfire 25 Percent Contained

California Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon which coupled with cooler temperatures and rain that began at about 6:30 p.m. resulted in 25 percent containment for L.A.’s La Tuna Canyon blaze.

The fire had as of Sunday spread to 5,900 acres in the Sunland-Tujunga and Glendale areas, as well as Burbank. About 500 homes were evacuated in those regions, resulting in approximately 1,400 people displaced, but by evening the order was lifted and some 90 percent had returned.

The La Tuna fire has destroyed three homes in Tujunga, but no injuries were reported.

Operations on the Disney, Universal and Warner Bros. studio lots in Burbank and nearby Universal City were not materially affected. The ash raining down on the city now replaced by actual precipitation, the region will likely be preparing for mudslides in the hilly Verdugo mountains where the fire raged.

The governor’s emergency declaration sent additional firefighting resources to Los Angeles where sweltering temperatures in the mid-90s made a difficult job harder for the 1,000 local responders. Working in their favor were light winds, under 8 miles an hour overall and dropping down to 5 mph for most of Sunday.

A roughly 8 mile stretch of the 210 freeway, between the 2 and the 118, was closed from Friday to Sunday evening. The La Tuna Canyon fire started Friday at about 1:30 p.m.