Blake Lively has fired back at a reporter on the red carpet for Variety‘s New York Power of Women Luncheon on Friday, after she was asked about fashion.

The actress, who was chosen as an honoree for the luncheon for her fierce advocacy against child pornography, slammed the reporter for asking an impertinent question during the event.

“Are we really doing this? Would you ask a man that?,” Lively told the reporter according to USA Today’s Maeve McDermott, who posted a video to Twitter from the red carpet. “… become more aware, and that we change, and that we build a women up. So, you can ask me another question,” Blake said in a short video clip from the event.

Lively is one of several women who were recognized at Friday’s event. Other honorees included Jessica Chastain, Audra McDonald, Gayle King, Chelsea Clinton and Shari Redstone.

“There’s a lot that’s worrying me [about the current administration] as a woman and a mother,” Lively told Variety at the event. “I feel like there’s an awakening that’s happened … We can’t just retweet things. We have to do something about it.”

See Lively react to the reporter’s question here: