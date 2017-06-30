Beverly Hills’ Waldorf Astoria Opens for Business, with NBC’s Bob Greenblatt in Attendance

The just-opened Waldorf Astoria Hotel is betting big on Beverly Hills and preserving the affluent enclave’s highly-trafficked intersection of Santa Monica Blvd. and Wilshire Blvd. “Our dream and vision 14 years ago was to create an urban oasis,” hotel owner Beny Alagem told Variety at a grand opening party on the hotel’s rooftop restaurant. “We needed to create something that’s prominent, but also preserve the architecture between Hollywood and Beverly Hills, and I think we did that, and preserved it for Los Angeles in general.”

Indeed, the svelte structure, adjacent to sister property the Beverly Hilton, seems to have left about as minimal a ground-level footprint as a giant luxury hotel can, opting for height (the rooftop boasts stellar 360-degree views — “the best in the country,” Alagem bragged to a guest), along with white-glove service (multiple attendants and concierges at every turn), and fine dining (the exquisite Jean George restaurant on the first floor and the pared-down JG annex on the rooftop). “If you look at the building, the wind, this view, and the way it’s connected to the Beverly Hilton, it doesn’t disturb anything,” Alagem added. “It’s very light and elegant.”

Needless to say, attracting industry events to its ballroom and meeting spaces — and guests to its 170 rooms — is a part of the Hilton property’s larger vision.

So does that mean the HBO Golden Globes party will head there in January? Or perhaps NBC is considering the space, since chairman of NBC Entertainment Bob Greenblatt was in attendance at the June 28 soiree?

“We have the Golden Globes and Oscar nominations, and we know that there is a base of customers who will use the Beverly Hilton because of its size,” says Alagem. “But some of them will come for dinner and other smaller events at the Waldorf.”