All the Globes nominees from A to Z — “Arrival” to “Zootopia” — were repped at Saturday’s jam-packed BAFTA tea party at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills.

The guests drank tea and/or champagne and ate finger food, while schmoozing and engaging in high-energy conversation. “It’s become a must-attend event, and we’re so glad it is,” BAFTA-LA chief operating officer Matthew Wiseman told Variety.

Claire Foy, almost unrecognizable from her work as Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s “The Crown,” was accepting congrats for her Globe nomination. She enthused to Variety, “I love BAFTA! They’ve always been so supportive, from even the early days; it’s a collection of the most genuine and amazing people and they do such good work.”

Among the guests at the tea party were the “La La Land” team, and their popularity may be an omen for awards season. A line formed to speak with Ryan Gosling that was slightly longer than the crowd waiting to talk with Santa at the mall just before Christmas.

Other Golden Globe nominees in attendance included Andrew Garfield, Riz Ahmed, Ruth Negga, Joel Edgerton, Thandie Newton, Tom Hiddleston, Lily Collins, and Naomie Harris.

(Pictured: Claire Foy and John Lithgow of Netflix’s “The Crown”)