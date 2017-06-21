Ari Emanuel and Valerie Jarrett to be Honored at LGBT Center Vanguard Awards

Ari Emanuel
The Los Angeles LGBT Center will recognize WME-IMG co-CEO Ari Emanuel and Valerie Jarrett, former senior advisor to the Obama administration, at the 48th anniversary Gala Vanguard Awards. The event will take place on Sept. 23 at the Beverly Hilton.

The honorees will be recognized for their service towards the LGBT community and dedication to creating positive change. More than 1,200 leaders from civic, corporate, entertainment, and philanthropic communities will attend the celebration.

Emanuel and co-CEO Patrick Whitesell are committed to promoting philanthropy as an integral part of WME-IMG. Emmanuel and Whitesell partnered with William Morris to create WME in 2009, representing artists and experts in film, television, theater, music, food, and digital media.

Jarrett was the longest-serving senior advisor for President Barack Obama. Over two terms, she played a vital role in working for LGBT equality. Throughout her tenure, she worked to mobilize officials, business and community leaders, and advocates to foster equality and opportunity for all Americans, as well as working to promote the economically and politically empower women in the U.S. and around the world.

The event is co-chaired by center board members Tess Ayers, LuAnn Boylan, Michael Lombardo, and Brad Ong and Center supporter Kathy Kloves.

 

