2017 Met Gala Red Carpet: See All the Arrivals

Katy Perry
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The Met Gala — Fashion’s biggest night — is underway in New York City.

Early arrivals include co-chairs Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams, who hit the blue and white carpet in drastically different styles.

Perry donned an ornate Maison Margiela embroidered coat, red tulle dress, and matching veil by John Galliano (see above), while Williams showed up as his usual casual self — ripped jeans, plaid shirt, and leather jacket.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bunchen turned heads as they hit the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The Super Bowl MVP and his supermodel wife coordinated in silver.

Red seemed to be a popular color, with Perry, Rose Byrne, Joan Smalls, and Williams’ wife Helen Lasichanh all donning the bold color.

This year’s annual benefit ball for the Anna Wintour Costume Institute is themed “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.” Kawakubo is a Japanese designer who founded Comme des Garçons — French for some like boys — and is known for her Tokyo-to-Paris creative innovation.

2017 Met Gala Red Carpet

