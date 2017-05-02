The Most Outrageous Looks From the 2017 Met Gala

The annual Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art brought out some major fashion.

This year’s Met Gala celebrated Comme des Garçons and its reclusive founder Rei Kawakubo. Some of the night’s boldest looks came from the fashion house, including Rihanna’s floral flurry, Tracee Ellis Ross’ sculpted coat dress, and Pharrell Williams’ wife Helen Lasichanh in an avant-garde red jumpsuit.

While some stars — like Jessica Chastain, Elle Fanning, Jennifer Lopez, and Gisele Bündchen — wore traditional red carpet gowns, others embraced the spirit of the event.

Celine Dion, under the direction of stylist Law Roach, surprised in a Versace dress and dramatic dark hair. Speaking of hair, Cara Delevingne debuted her shaved head (for a role in which she plays a cancer patient). The supermodel “painted” on silver hair for the fashion event. Her costar Jaden Smith one-upped her, carrying his shaved-off dreads as an accessory.

Notably absent were Sarah Jessica Parker and Beyoncé, who skipped the Met Gala due to her pregnancy. Her stylish sister Solange didn’t disappoint, wearing a Thom Browne creation inspired by puffy jackets. The singer completed her look with ice skates for shoes. Yes, ice skates.

Check out the 20 most outrageous looks from the 2017 Met Gala below: