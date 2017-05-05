Hollywood Roosevelt’s Rosy Oyster Is Summer’s New Poolside Sipping Spot

Rosy Oyster Brings Wine and Shellfish
A glass of bubbly, a half-dozen oysters, an iconic David Hockney-painted pool, a warm summer evening… That’s just about all you need to know about The Rosy Oyster, the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel’s indoor-outdoor pop-up restaurant, with wines curated by model-turned-sommelier Lelanea Fulton from New York’s Dirty French.

Start with Marin Miyagi, Kumamoto, Beau Soleil and Wellfleets on the half shell and move on to wine-friendly bites like shrimp cocktail and lobster toast.

The inventively annotated wine menu is stocked with hard-to-find selections like Carignan, Zinfandel and Alma de Cattleya’s Sauvignon Blanc, plus Brooklyn’s Uncouth Vermouth. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 6 p.m. till closing time through October.

