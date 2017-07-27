New L.A. Restaurants, Bars and Updated Favorites for Summer 2017

It’s nearly impossible to keep track of all the restaurants opening in the Los Angeles area in any given month. Each week Variety’s Devour section adds a new spot to check out, or finds something fresh at an old favorite.

Gusto Grabs More Space on Third

Compact Italian favorite Gusto is moving into a larger space on Third Street — the location formerly occupied by sister restaurant Pistola. Chef Vic Casanova is adding weekend brunch, new dishes and a selection of pizzas. Pasta additions include pappardelle with oxtail ragu and rigatoni all’amatriciana, while more than 10 pizza varieties will include prosciutto di Parma and sausage with rapini. With olive trees and twinkly lights, the rooftop patio is a romantic spot for sampling a full menu of Italian-accented cocktails.

Bazaar Gets a New Spanish Spin with Somni

The Bazaar Hotel Los Angeles’ Saam tasting menu-centered restaurant is morphing into a new concept called Somni, opening later this year from chef Jose Andres in partnership with ThinkFoodGroup culinary director Aitor Zabala. Saam’s final act will be hosting chef Andoni Luis Aduriz, of the acclaimed Spanish restaurant Mugaritz. Through July 21, Aduriz will serve creations from his latest concept, Topa Sukalderia, which melds Basque and Latin American flavors in dishes like tacotalos filled with squid or marinated pork, ceviches, Venezuelan-influenced egg arepas and Argentine roast lamb. On July 21 and 22, Aduriz and Zabala will collaborate on an 18-course tasting menu with highlights from Mugaritz and Saam.

Craft: A Decade of American Classics

Can it really be 10 years since Thomas Colicchio opened Craft, which instantly became a favorite Century City industry lunch and party spot? Indeed it can, and to celebrate, new chef de cuisine Denis Crutchfield has created a decadent addition to the Happy Hour menu. The fried chicken sandwich incorporates a Jidori chicken thigh, brined and battered with spices including cinnamon, cayenne, black pepper and chili pepper, topped with coleslaw and served on a brioche bun. The fun continues with housemade ice cream sandwiches in flavors like blueberry cheesecake, peach cobbler and mocha.