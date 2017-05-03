Just For Laughs Festival 2017 Lineup Includes Jerry Seinfeld, Judd Apatow

The Just for Laughs Festival, presented by Videotron in association with Loto-Québec, announced on Wednesday its lineup for its 2017 edition, including Jerry Seinfeld, Judd Apatow, and Ali Wong.

The annual festival, held in Montreal, features gala events, stand-up performances, panels, and live tapings during its run from July 12-31. In addition, Variety will present its annual 10 Comics to Watch panel and performance, along with a cocktail party to celebrate the honorees.

Two of the world’s biggest comedians will share the stage when Seinfeld teams with France’s Gad Elmaleh for a concert on July 26. Other notable events include the Just For Laughs ComedyPRO conference, which will present events with Trevor Noah and Kevin Hart as part of their four-day run. Blockbuster director Apatow will also return to his stand-up roots with four performances being recorded live for a Netflix special. Notable comedians Wong, John Mulaney, Chris D’Elia, and Tom Segura are also set to perform.

Among the galas scheduled are Sugar Sammy’s International Videotron Gala, which will be presented by Sugar Sammy, who hosted a wildly successful event at the festival last year. “In hosting a Just For Laughs gala, Sugar Sammy joins legends and comedy stars such as Don Rickles, Steve Martin, Tina Fey, Jimmy Fallon, Bill Maher and Bill Burr. We couldn’t be happier to add to the fold, a homegrown star who is making a name for himself around the world,” said Bruce Hills, JFL’s chief operating officer.

Also on the docket: “The David Spade Gala” will feature the Emmy-nominated comic as host, and “The Laverne Cox Gala” will be presented by the “Orange is the New Black” star.

The stars of HBO’s comedy “Vice Principals” will appear live for a Q&A, and a special screening of CNN’s “The History of Comedy” will be presented with a panel discussion.

For more information on the festival, visit www.hahaha.com