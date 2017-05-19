Cannes: Where to Eat, Drink and Party

Longtime favorites like La Mere Besson may have disappeared, but plenty of new restaurants have sprung up to feed hungry festivalgoers. Here are a few of the newer options for drinking and dining that are convenient to the Palais and main hotels.

Wood-fired pizzas, burgers, pasta and steaks are on the vast menu at New York New York, the American-style restaurant across from the Palais and attached to the Hotel Splendid, with a menu that has something for everyone, a spacious terrace and a bar with comfy leather armchairs. The terrace features a retractable roof to catch the sun, while a fireplace in the lounge cheers up the inevitable drizzly days. The cocktail menu specializes in over-the-top concoctions like the Flaming Lamborghini and the Blue Lagoon.

Club by Albane

French nightlife queen Albane Cleret presides over the members-only club on the roof of the JW Marriott, which is packed with high-profile film bizzers during the festival.

Just steps from the Palais, Le Roof restaurant and bar at the Five Seas Hotel is convenient for lunch and drinks, or try cocktails on the poolside terrace.

Mouton Cadet Bar

Cannes runs on champagne, and the rooftop Mouton Cadet Wine Bar at the Palais des Festivals is ground zero for press events and parties. The champagne company will unveil a limited-edition 70th-anniversary bottle for the festival, to be served at the Palm Springs-style bar.

Just behind the Hotel Le Majestic Barriere, Grill & Wines offers an elegant atmosphere and an open kitchen. The menu includes a selection of meats and, of course, a solid wine list.

With brick walls and industrial-style decor, Le Tube looks more like trendy New York than French Riviera. Classic cocktails and premium cuts of beef are the main attractions of this newish spot behind the Grand Hotel.

Silencio

The trendy, David Lynch-designed Paris hot spot pops up in Cannes every year, boasting two rooftop terraces, international DJs and an all-night club. Several private event spaces make the perfect backdrop for post-premiere parties.

Located behind the shops of the rue d’Antibes, Hotel Le Canberra feels like a soothing refuge from the Croisette; Le Cafe Blanc offers a Mediterranean menu and tables adjacent to the pool and garden.