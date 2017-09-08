Univision’s Randy Falco Asks Congress to Move Quickly to Protect ‘Dreamers’

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Univision CEO Randy Falco is urging Congress to act quickly to pass legislation to protect individuals who will be affected by the Trump administration’s decision to “wind down” a program that allowed young immigrants to remain in the U.S.

“Enough is enough,” Falco wrote to congressional leadership. “Dreamers deserve better than this. They are our soldiers, neighbors, co-workers, first responders, friends, and students. Their parents brought them here to pursue the American dream.”

He said that Trump’s decision to delay the end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program by six months has put the future of those undocumented immigrants “squarely at Congress’ doorstep.”

Despite Trump’s assurances that Dreamers “have nothing to worry about,” Falco wrote that “every new tweet, comment, and statement coming from the administration seems to further the confusion around Dreamers and DACA.” He said that Trump’s statements conflict with some of the administration’s talking points sent to Congress that suggested the Dreamers should “prepare for and arrange their departure from the United States.”

“Now is the time for Congress to show leadership, compassion, and, most of all, courage,” Falco wrote.

Falco was among the CEOs who signed on to a letter last week urging Trump to save the DACA program.