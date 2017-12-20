Trump to Hold White House Victory Lap Over Tax Bill Passage

President Trump planned to hold a victory celebration at the White House on Wednesday after a massive tax reform bill cleared the House.

The vote was 224-201. No Democrats voted for it, and they were joined by 12 Republicans.

Republican lawmakers were expected to attend the White House ceremony, although it is unclear when Trump will actually sign the legislation.

The Senate passed the massive tax bill early on Wednesday morning, but the House, which had cleared it on Tuesday, had to vote on it again because of revisions made to the legislation.

The vote in the Senate was 51-48, with all Republicans voting yes and all Democrats and independents voting no. Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona), undergoing cancer treatment, was not present.

“In this bill, not only do we have massive tax cuts and tax reform, we have essentially repealed Obamacare, and we will come up with something that is much better,” Trump told reporters on Wednesday. The legislation also repeals the individual mandate that required Americans to purchase health insurance.

The legislation has significant implications for Hollywood , including a massive tax cut for media companies. But there is a lot of anxiety among a number of individuals in the industry, who worry about the loss of key deductions. That will be especially true in states like California, New York, and New Jersey, where some taxpayers will face a significantly higher liability.

House Minority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke out against the legislation before the vote, but was irritated as some Republican colleagues talked during his speech.

“We believe you’re messing up America. You could pay attention for a couple of minutes,” he said.

Related Eminem Slams Donald Trump Again on New Song ‘Like Home,’ Featuring Alicia Keys (Listen) Megyn Kelly Sees Ratings Lift With Donald Trump Accusers Interview

He cast doubt on the notion that a lower corporate tax cut will lead to more jobs, pointing to companies like AT&T that have paid a low effective rate yet have not added to their employment rolls.

“A year from now Republicans will be running away from this bill in shame for voting for this bill,” he added.

Protesters shouted “Kill the bill, don’t kill us,” from the gallery during the vote before Vice President Mike Pence, presiding over the Senate, asked for order to have them removed.

The legislation will, among other things:

For companies:

Drop the corporate tax rate. The rate will be set at 21%, a sharp drop from the previous 35%. Republicans say this will be a much more competitive rate that will encourage companies to stay in the United States. Studios, media companies, and broadcasters have long sought the lower rate.

Territorial tax system. Multinational corporations would be taxed only on income made within a country’s borders.

100% expensing. Movie, TV, and theatrical stage producers will be allowed to expense 100% of the cost of their project at the time of release or debut. The provision runs through the end of 2022, after which it falls on a sliding scale.

For individuals:

Set new brackets. There will still be seven brackets, but they will be set at 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35%, and 37%. A rundown of the rates is here.

Double the standard deduction. It will go from $6,350 to $12,000 for individuals, and from $12,700 to $24,000 for married couples. But the personal exemption — $4,050 for individuals, spouses, and dependents — will be eliminated. It’s expected that many people will no longer itemize, as it also eliminates unreimbursed business expenses for employees.

State and local tax deduction capped. As a way to raise revenue, individuals will be limited in deductions for state and local taxes to $10,000.

Larger child tax credit. It will be doubled to $2,000. with children under 17 eligible.

Eliminates Affordable Healthcare Act mandate. Americans will no longer be required to buy health insurance, which was a key part of Obamacare in ensuring that a healthy population was part of insurance risk pools.

Estate tax exemption lifted. The amount of income that will not be taxes from estates that pass to another family member will increase, from $5.6 million to $11.2 million per individual. Earlier versions of the legislation eliminated the estate tax altogether.