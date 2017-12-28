You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Trump Blasts Vanity Fair for Apology Over Hillary Clinton Video

Ted Johnson

Donald Trump
CREDIT: Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump, in the midst of a holiday break in Florida, went after another media outlet on Thursday, calling out Vanity Fair for its apology over a Hillary Clinton video that was decried as sexist.

Trump tweeted, “Vanity Fair, which looks like it is on its last legs, is bending over backwards in apologizing for the minor hit they took at Crooked H. Anna Wintour, who was all set to be Amb to Court of St James’s & a big fundraiser for CH, is beside herself in grief & begging for forgiveness!”

The video was a skit in which editors held champagne glasses and tried to come up with suggestions for what Clinton should do in the new year. One editor said, “Volunteer work, knitting, improv comedy.” The backlash on social media focused on that remark in particular.

Vanity Fair said the video “was an attempt at humor and we regret that it missed the mark.”

Trump had sparred with Graydon Carter, Vanity Fair’s longtime editor in chief, who retired this year. He was succeeded by Radhika Jones.

Wintour is not the editor of Vanity Fair, but Vogue, another Conde Nast title. She does serve as artistic director of Conde Nast. She was a prominent fundraiser for Clinton, as well as for Barack Obama, and was at times rumored to be considered for ambassadorships.

  Donald Trump

    Trump Blasts Vanity Fair for Apology Over Hillary Clinton Video

    Judge Urges Parties in AT&T-Time Warner Case to Limit 'Chatter in the Press'

    AT&T, Comcast, Sinclair Plan $1,000 Worker Bonuses in Wake of Tax Bill Passage

    Trump Holds White House Victory Lap Over Tax Bill Passage

    Jerrold Nadler to Get Top Democratic Spot on House Judiciary Committee

    Republican Lawmaker Introduces Net Neutrality Legislation

