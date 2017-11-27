Trump Continues Attacks on News Networks, Except Fox: ‘They Are All Bad’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump once again lashed out at news coverage, even proposing a contest for a “fake news trophy,” but he made an exception: Fox News.

He wrote, “We should have a contest as to which of the Networks, plus CNN and not including Fox, is the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage of your favorite President (me). They are all bad. Winner to receive the FAKE NEWS TROPHY!”

Trump also retweeted a Breitbart News story on how “Morning Joe” pre-taped a post-Thanksgiving show for Friday, yet featured its personalities talking about the holiday as if it had just occurred.

“The good news is that their ratings are terrible, nobody cares!” Trump said.

Trump’s tweets on Monday were his latest attack on the news media in the past several days.

On Saturday, he went after CNN International, calling it a “major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly. The outside world does not see the truth from them!” He again singled out Fox News as an exception.

Trump’s tweet generated a response from the CNN communications team, which tweeted that it was “not CNN’s job to represent the U.S. to the world. That’s yours. Our job is to report the news.”

His tweet also drew an outcry from CNN journalists, who noted the dangerous situations that their personnel have faced in covering world hotspots. Christiane Amanpour posted about Margaret Moth, a camerawoman who was shot in Bosnia while covering the war there in 1992. She died in 2010 of cancer.