Trump’s Retweet of Anti-Muslim Videos Condemned by British Prime Minister Theresa May

WASHINGTON — The spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May condemned President Donald Trump for retweeting un-verified videos from a far right group featuring Muslims committing acts of violence.

“It is wrong for the president to have done this,” May’s spokesman said, according to Reuters.

Trump retweeted posts from Jayda Fransen, the leader of the far right group Britain First, and the videos, with names like, “Muslim migrant beats up Dutch boy on crutches!,” but it was not even clear that the videos were authentic.

“Britain First seeks to divide communities in their use of hateful narratives which pedal lies and stoke tensions,’ May’s spokesman said. “This causes anxiety to law abiding people. British people overwhelmingly reject the prejudice rhetoric of the far right, which is the antithesis of the values that this country represents; decency, tolerance and respect.”

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that “whether it is real video, the threat is real, that is what the president is talking about. That is what the president is focused on dealing with.”